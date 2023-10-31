Kazakhstan’s Population Surges 20% Since 2009 Census  

ASTANA – The population of Kazakhstan has grown by 20% since the 2009 census, reaching 19,186,015 people as of Sept. 1, 2021, reported the Bureau of National Statistics on Oct. 30.

In three regions, the population exceeded two million people – Almaty Region (2,146,576), Turkistan Region (2,054,021), and the city of Almaty (2,030,285).

The population of the Kazakh capital has doubled from 613,000 to 1,234,000 people.

According to the 2021 census, the share of urban residents increased to 61.2%, 5% more than in the 2009 census.

The total number of women holds a slight lead, with 1,000 women for every 946 men. The average age of Kazakhstan’s citizens has increased from 31 to 32 years.

The statistic shows the population of children aged 0 to 15 increased to 29.4% (5.6 million people).

More than 200 adults over 101 years old live in Kazakhstan.

Every ten years, the country holds a population census. The collected data is unique in terms of the completeness of the information provided (migration, income, employment, marital status, birth rate, language competence, and religious attitudes) and the comprehensive coverage of the respondents.