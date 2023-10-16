Kazakhstan’s Janibek Alimkhanuly Unifies WBO, IBF Middleweight Champion Titles

ASTANA – Kazakh boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly secured the International Boxing Federation (IBF) middleweight title, adding to his World Boxing Organization (WBO) title, after he defeated Germany’s Vincenzo Gualtieri on Oct. 14 in Rosenberg, Texas, Alimkhanuly announced on his X (former Twitter) account.

Alimkhanuly, 30, delivered a breathtaking left uppercut to the chin in the fifth round before knocking out Gualtieri after one minute and 25 seconds of the sixth round.

“I can’t celebrate until I have all four belts! I need WBC [World Boxing Council] and WBA [World Boxing Association] titles! Let’s do it in February! I’m not interested in defending my titles! I need other titles! I will knock out any champion,” wrote the Kazakh boxer.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Alimkhanuly on his brilliant victory and wished him new heights in sports.

“Zhanibek once again demonstrated the beauty and power of the Kazakh boxing style to the whole world,” Tokayev wrote.