Kazakhstan Surpasses Türkiye and European Nations in Digital Competitiveness Rankings

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has achieved a significant milestone in digital competitiveness, securing the 36th position among 63 countries globally, per the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2022, according to IMD’s World Competitiveness Center (WCC).

The sole representative from the CIS and Central Asian region, Kazakhstan’s ranking outpaced several European, Asian, and American nations. It surpassed countries like Portugal, Italy, Hungary, Croatia, India, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and even Türkiye. This remarkable advancement underscores the country’s substantial progress in digitalization, as acknowledged by an international institute.

The IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking assesses the capacity and willingness of 63 global economies to adopt and utilize digital technologies as pivotal catalysts for economic transformation across businesses, governments, and society. The ranking’s methodology revolves around three primary indicators: knowledge, technology, and future readiness.

Denmark took the lead for the first time since the ranking began six years ago. The Scandinavian country ousted the US, who had to settle for second place also for the first time since 2017.

“This ranking describes the importance of national factors in explaining the digital transformation of companies and the adoption of digital practices by citizens. Digital nations result from a combination of digital talent, digital regulation, data governance, digital attitudes, and the availability of capital,” said Arturo Bris, Director of the WCC.

Among other countries at the forefront of digital prowess are Sweden, Singapore, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Finland, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Canada.