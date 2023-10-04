Kazakhstan Reaffirms Commitment to Enhancing Food Security at Ninth OIC Ministerial Conference

ASTANA – Kazakhstan expressed readiness to make a substantial contribution to resolving food security issues in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states at the ninth OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development on Oct. 2-3 in Doha, Qatar, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Kazakhstan, represented by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, also participated in the sixth General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), addressing food security, climate change, global crises and the need for cross-country cooperation.

As a member of the OIC and one of the largest producers and exporters of environmentally friendly agricultural products, Kazakhstan made several proposals related to transport and logistics infrastructure development, and the formation of new routes for food supply.

Zhumangarin stressed the need to join the efforts of all IOFS members to focus on increasing investment cooperation, efficient utilization of water resources in agriculture, and providing humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Initiated by Kazakhstan, the IOFS, consisting of 41 countries, aims to bring nations together to address modern challenges in food security. Presently, 18 IOFS member states, including Kazakhstan, have ratified the organization’s charter.

Zhumangarin attended the opening of Expo 2023 Doha, the first International Horticultural Exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa, which will run until March 28 next year.

The expo, held under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment,” aims to inspire global communities to explore sustainable innovations and combat desertification.