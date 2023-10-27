Kazakhstan Outlines Security Priorities at Minsk International Conference

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko spoke about the country’s priorities at an Oct. 26 international high-level conference on Eurasian security in Minsk, reported the ministry’s press service.

Vassilenko stated that given the global instability and geopolitical tensions, Kazakhstan stands for strict and full compliance with the United Nations (UN) Charter.

He underscored the country’s dedication to upholding international law, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, refraining from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, and seeking peaceful resolutions for disputes. Speaking on behalf of the foreign ministry, he conveyed support for initiatives to resolve crises in regions facing such challenges peacefully.

According to Vassilenko, Kazakhstan intends to develop cooperation in the UN, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Central Asia+ formats. He said that rapid changes require states to cooperate more and develop mechanisms that can guarantee security and stability.

Vassilenko highlighted the OSCE’s important role, which should be strengthened amid the geopolitical tensions. Kazakhstan’s position is also that restoring trust in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasia, following the spirit of the Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Charter, and the Astana Declaration, is paramount.

Kazakhstan’s sustainable development based on ongoing political and socio-economic reforms is an important factor in strengthening stability and regional cooperation in Central Asia, Vassilenko said. In this context, he spoke about the progress of institutional transformation in Kazakhstan and the priorities of state policy.

The event participants positively assessed Kazakhstan’s ideas and proposals for strengthening trust and security measures on the Eurasian continent.