Kazakhstan,  Luxembourg Achieve $16 Million Trade Turnover in January-June

ASTANA – Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg reached $16 million in January-June, said Director General of BeNeLux Chamber of Commerce Anuar Kurzhikayev at an Oct. 2 business forum in Almaty, reported the forum’s press service.

The forum gathered representatives of 14 large Luxembourg companies working in information technology, high-tech manufacturing and financial services.

“These are mainly imported goods from Luxembourg to Kazakhstan. The influx of investment from Luxembourg reached $354 million, while in 2022 the figure was $202 million. The priority areas of our bilateral trade cooperation include IT, education, financial services, transport, mining sector and environmental sector,” Kurzhikayev said.

President of Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce Fernand Ernster emphasized that his chamber represents more than 75% of the gross domestic product (GDP) and 80% of the labor force of Luxembourg.

“Our mission in Kazakhstan is a continuation of the ongoing relationship between our countries. (…) We are convinced that cooperation, openness and the development of partnerships between markets are favorable factors for the development of our economies,” said Ernster.

Business leaders from Luxembourg and representatives of Kazakh ministries, departments and companies are expected to reach partnership agreements during meetings in Almaty and Astana on Oct. 2-6.