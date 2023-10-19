Kazakhstan Launches Helpline 111 to Stop Bullying, Domestic Violence

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has launched a single contact center, Amanat-111, starting on Oct. 16 to help victims of domestic violence and bullying round the clock, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The call will be free for city numbers and mobile operators. The assistance will also be provided through text chat.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova, the coordinated work of the system will make it possible to provide prompt legal, psychological, and advisory assistance to citizens, preventing the negative consequences of unlawful actions against women and children. Citizens will be able to consult with qualified psychologists, lawyers, and all necessary government bodies and services.

“These measures will ensure safe conditions for citizens, especially women and children. The contact center will become an effective tool for timely assistance and will also serve as a data source for monitoring the most pressing problems by region,” noted Duissenova.

The single helpline is included in the list of state emergency services and 101, 102 and 103 hotlines.