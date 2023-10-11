Kazakhstan Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has delivered 1,659 tons of humanitarian relief to the Afghan city of Herat on Oct. 11 to help earthquake survivors, reported Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

The humanitarian cargo includes 13 items, including food, tents, clothing, and bedding.

A Kazakh team of rescuers, physicians and search dogs arrived in Herat on Oct. 10. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations, Kazakh rescuers immediately began the search operations in the settlement 25-30 kilometers from Herat with the largest number of missing people.

Herat officials expressed gratitude for the Kazakh team’s efficiency and commended the spirit of the rescuers, who intend to work around the clock.

The devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit western Afghanistan 35 kilometers northwest of Herat on Oct. 7, killing more than 2,400 people, according to Reuters.