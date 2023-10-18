Kazakhstan Beats Finland in EURO 2024 Qualifying

By Staff Report in Sports on 18 October 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national football team sensationally defeated Finland 2-1 in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match in Helsinki on Oct. 17, reported Sports.kz.

Photo credit: kff_team/Instagram.

Finland’s Robert Taylor executed a free-kick in the first half, but Kazakhstan made a comeback in the second, with a double scored by Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov.

With this victory, Kazakhstan scored 15 points, ascending to the third position in the Group H standings, and retaining a chance to make it to the UEFA EURO 2024 finals to be held in June – July 2024.

The team will next play San Marino on Nov. 17 at home and face Slovenia on a Nov. 20 away match.


