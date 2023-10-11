Kazakh President Pays Working Visit to Kyzylorda Region, Tours Major Facilities 

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a working visit to the Kyzylorda Region on Oct. 10, reported the Akorda press service.

The President toured a village named in honor of Nagi Ilyasov, reviewed the construction progress of the new terminal at Kyzylorda airport, and visited several other facilities.

Nagi Ilyasov village

The working trip began with a visit to the Nagi Ilyasov village in the Syrdarya region, where Tokayev toured the central square and a new sports complex and engaged with local children.

“You should play sports. This is especially necessary for our youth to grow up healthy and strong. The future of Kazakhstan is in your hands. If the younger generation is healthy, then the state will be strong. Your land has produced many strong athletes. I am sure that in the future many more champions will be raised here,” said Tokayev.

The President also met with rural workers on the Alley of Labor, which was built last year. Tokayev noted his significant interest in the development of the Kyzylorda Region and expressed appreciation to the working people. He emphasized that young people should be hardworking, attentive, and patriotic and promised to continue to support them.

“The village has created favorable conditions for the life and work of young people. There is a need for more villages like this. We have the potential and capabilities for this. When I meet with entrepreneurs, I always encourage them to invest in villages and help them develop. The Nagi Ilyasov village should serve as an example for other settlements. I think that other regions will also develop villages,” said Tokayev.

Major facilities in Kyzylorda

The President was informed about the construction of the new terminal at the Korkyt Ata airport and visited several important facilities in the region.

Nurlybek Nalibayev, the governor of the Kyzylorda Region, explained that the terminal’s funding would come from a private sponsor, and upon completion, the facility would transfer to state ownership. The project worth 20 billion tenge ($41.9 million) will be commissioned next year.

The President was informed of plans to upgrade the Kyzylorda – Aktobe Region stretch of the Western Europe – Western China international highway. The proposed renovation includes the development of a first technical category road with four lanes. Tokayev observed that the current road was insufficient in width and ordered its expansion.

Nalibayev also presented a project for a new thermal power plant in Kyzylorda. He noted that the combined heat and power plant will be commissioned by the end of 2025. It will fully meet the needs of local residents for heat and electricity and supply the excess to other regions.

Deputy Governor of the Kyzylorda Region and special representative of the President at the Baikonur space complex Kairat Nurtai briefed the President on the situation in the city of Baikonur. Tokayev emphasized that it is necessary to closely cooperate with the Russian side to ensure the social and economic development of the settlement.

The President also visited a reinforced concrete products plant, which was launched this year. The plant, worth 2.6 billion tenge ($5.4 million), produces 200 cubic meters of reinforced concrete products per day. The necessary raw materials for production are mined in the region itself.

Tokayev learned about the products of other enterprises in the construction industry of the region, notably sheet glass, helmets, tile adhesives and decorative plaster, road and sidewalk curbs, windows and mirrors, lime, and brick products. The President emphasized that the state will continue to provide comprehensive support to small and medium-sized businesses.

According to Nalibayev, local entrepreneurs make a significant contribution to enhancing the quality of life within the region. They have made investments in constructing social facilities and refurbishing recreational parks, playgrounds, sports grounds, residential facades, and courtyard landscapes.