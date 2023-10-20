EU Welcomes Kazakhstan’s Ambition to Become Transport and Logistics Hub

ASTANA – The European Union (EU) supports Kazakhstan’s aspiration to become a transportation and logistics hub, Hors Classe Adviser of the European Commission Henrik Hololei said at an Oct. 19 meeting with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Nazira Nurbayeva, reported the ministry’s press service.

According to Hololei, the EU offers participation in infrastructure projects and the attraction of private investments to help Kazakhstan achieve this goal.

Exploring actions to diversify transit routes between Asia and Europe, the parties focused on utilizing Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics capacity, increasing transport sector harmonization in Central Asia and the Caucasus, and promoting aviation cooperation.

Nurbayeva emphasized delivering major railway projects and building new logistics facilities to improve the competitiveness of Kazakhstan.

They elaborated on measures to improve transport connectivity between Central Asia and the EU, as suggested in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development study, which identified optimal transport links between Central Asia and the EU Trans-European Transport Network.