Shymkent’s Ancient Citadel Sees Surge in Visitor Numbers

ASTANA — The ancient citadel in Shymkent welcomed more than 40,000 visitors in six months, reported Khabar news agency.

The historical and cultural open-air complex is attracting tourists from Russia, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye at an increasing rate.

According to archaeologists, the history of Shymkent likely originated in this area, and they plan to continue their research here. The complex spans nearly five hectares and has been restored to its original state, featuring landmarks such as the Stairway of Hope, the Tower of Love, the Tower of Alchemists, and ancient ovens used for firing and cooking.

“In seven months, our complex, exhibition halls and archaeological sites were visited by more than 5,000 foreign tourists, as well as 35,000 Kazakhstan’s citizens. Tours are conducted in four languages – Kazakh, English, Russian and Chinese,” said Madina Kenzhekulova, the director of the historical and cultural complex.

Travel bloggers Sara Baldelli and Andrea Zamuner from Italy arrived in Kazakhstan specifically to introduce their followers to the country’s culture and traditions. After their visit to Almaty, they are now exploring Shymkent.

“Our first impression of Shymkent is extremely positive. The people in Kazakhstan are very friendly, and we feel safe here. We plan to spend a week visiting the various attractions,” said tourist Sara Baldelli.