Kazatomprom Plans to Increase Uranium Exports via Middle Corridor

ASTANA – Dastan Kosherbayev, chief commercial officer of Kazatomprom national atomic company, spoke about uranium supplies along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, in an interview to Bloor Street Capital as part of the World Nuclear Symposium 2023 on Sept. 6-8 in London.

During his interview, published on the Bloor Street Capital YouTube channel on Sept. 15, Kosherbayev spoke about the company’s operating performance, its forecast expectations, and logistics routes.

“We are transporting a lot through TITR. There are no challenges, perhaps certain implications associated with infrastructural limitations. All the deliveries that are expected through this route are going to be completed following the agreement,” he said.

During the symposium, Kazatomprom representatives provided an update on the status of TITR deliveries.

According to the company, in January-June, 58% of all shipments of uranium from Kazakhstan to Western countries were shipped through TITR. The total share of TITR shipments in Kazatomprom’s deliveries of uranium to western countries is expected to reach 71% by the end of the year.