Kazakhstan’s Trade Turnover Soars to $ 39.4 Billion in First Six Months

ASTANA – In the first half of the year, the trade turnover of finished products by Kazakh manufacturers reached $ 39.4 billion, marking a 22 % surge compared to last year. Within this figure, the country’s exports of non-commodity goods accounted for one-third, totaling $ 12.1 billion, reported the prime minister’s press service on Sept. 19.

The country’s primary exports include products from the metallurgy and chemical industries, such as copper, copper cathodes, ferroalloys, uranium, unprocessed zinc and aluminum, hot-rolled flat products, and natural gas. There is a growing demand for wheat flour, sunflower oil, and mineral fertilizers.

Sunflower oil exports surged to 155,900 tons, representing a 33.4% increase compared to the previous year. In 2022, sunflower oil exports tripled compared to 2021, reaching $346.4 million, while margarine exports grew 2.7 times to $88.8 million.

The number of export markets expanded from 114 to 125 countries, with significant exports directed to major destinations like Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration supports exporters in accessing foreign markets by organizing trade missions, participating in international exhibitions and business forums, and offering educational projects and programs.

Another significant tool for promoting products is the international e-commerce platform Alibaba.com, where the state facilitates access for domestic suppliers. As a result, 70 Kazakh suppliers gained access to China’s largest B2B marketplace with a premium Gold Supplier account in 2023. Sales volumes through the Alibaba platform currently exceed $300 million.

Recognizing the rapid growth of e-commerce, Kazakhstan also established its National Pavilion on the JD.com B2C platform, where domestic food products quickly sold out, indicating high demand and competitiveness.

The government also organizes trade and economic missions to support further export-oriented companies, allowing entrepreneurs to visit government institutions, retail chains, warehouses, and national companies abroad.