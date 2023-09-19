Kazakhstan to Partner with GE Healthcare to Localize Medical Equipment Production

ASTANA — The Kazakh government and GE Healthcare, an American multinational medical technology company, signed a framework agreement that envisions investments of more than $60 billion across four areas, including localizing medical equipment production, the Akorda press service reported.

The agreement was signed during the meeting on Sept. 19 between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on a working visit to New York, and President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East, and Africa Rob Walton.

According to Kazakh Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat, the framework agreement entails investments of over $60 billion.

Walton shared the company’s plans to localize the production of ultrasound machines with subsequent production of CT scanners, angiographs, and mammographs.

Tokayev noted that this initiative fully meets the goal of boosting domestic production of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to 50% by 2025.

Walton informed the President about GE Healthcare’s intention to establish a Centralized National Digital Archive of Clinical Images in Kazakhstan. This will simplify the management of patient data, reducing the service cost.

The company plans to launch educational programs to improve the qualifications of healthcare personnel by opening GE Healthcare Academy based at Astana Medical University. The educational institution will be able to start full-fledged operations this October.

GE Healthcare operates in over 140 countries. In 2022, the company had revenues of $19 billion and a market capitalization of $34.5 billion.