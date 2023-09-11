Kazakhstan Seeks to Intensify Trade Cooperation with Eastern Countries

ASTANA – Kazakh government plans to develop a roadmap for promising joint investment projects with eastern countries and provide an effective algorithm for interaction with Chinese business executives, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Sept. 9.

Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, heads of government agencies and national companies discussed the progress of work and steps taken to intensify cooperation with countries that are opening new markets for Kazakh products and the possibility of creating modern production facilities in Kazakhstan by Afghan, Chinese and Iranian partners.

The meeting participants focused on cooperation with China following Zhumangarin’s recent trip to the country, where heads of Chinese companies, the world’s largest leaders in metal processing, e-commerce, construction, production of new materials and technologies, and agro-industrial complex, expressed interest in strengthening cooperation.

“On our part, we need to work out an interaction algorithm for each company: from the areas of cooperation to the localization of the project in Kazakhstan. I instruct you to create a working group from among representatives of Qaztrade trade policy development center, Kazakh Invest national company and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs to work out the algorithm and create a roadmap of projects with all interested ministries and departments,” said Zhumangarin.

The sides also addressed the implementation of agreements signed during the Kazakh-Afghan business forum and an action plan to bring trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran to $3 billion. The draft document contains 30 activities focused on the development of infrastructure projects in the agro-industrial complex, transport and logistics, oil and gas.