Kazakhstan Ranks 78th in National Cyber Security Index

ASTANA – Kazakhstan achieved a cybersecurity index score of 48.05%, ranking 78th out of 176 countries, according to the National Cyber Security Index, as reported by Ranking.kz on Aug. 31. The country’s level of digital development reached 60.18%.

The National Cyber Security Index is a real-time global metric that assesses a country’s readiness to prevent cyber threats and manage cyber incidents effectively.

The index bases its assessments on three major categories: the Global Cybersecurity Index, the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Development Index, and the Network Readiness Index, which are further divided into 12 subcategories.

In terms of general cybersecurity indicators, Kazakhstan scored 57% for cybersecurity policy development, 60% for cyber threat analysis and information sharing, 89% for education and professional development, and 17% for contributions to global cybersecurity.

Kazakhstan registered a 0% score in the protection of digital services and 17% in the protection of essential services. The country excelled in e-identification and trust services with a score of 89%, and achieved an impressive 100% in personal data protection.

Incident and crisis management metrics indicated that Kazakhstan responded to 50% of cyber incidents, allocated 20% to cyber crisis management, contributed 44% to combating cybercrime, and had 0% involvement in military cyber operations.

Among Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members, Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, and Belarus have higher rankings than Kazakhstan, followed by the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Tajikistan.

Belgium, Lithuania, and Estonia secured the top three spots in the overall index, while South Sudan occupied the last position.

According to Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics, the cybersecurity services sector has experienced a 41% growth in monetary terms over the past year, reaching a total of 2.9 billion tenge ($6.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023.