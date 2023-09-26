Kazakhconcert Announces Program for Alem Saz International Music Festival

ASTANA – Kazakhconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova will start the second Alem Saz International Music Festival tomorrow, promising an array of concerts, exhibitions, master classes, film screenings, and fashion shows curated in its rich program, reported the organization’s press office.

Distinguished artists from Spain will open the first day with an exhibition of arts and crafts of the Astana Alliance of Craftsmen. Spanish guitar player Amós Lora will provide a master class on Flamenco Jazz style, followed by a concert in a duet with pianist Gito Maletá. The attendees will enjoy Kazakhstan’s “Dos-Mukasan” and Spain’s “Iberia” film screenings.

The Chechen Republic will appear on Sept. 28 with a tapestry of film screenings, an exhibition of national costumes, and a concert of Caucasian dances featuring Chechen, Kazakh, and Ingush ensembles.

Following the official opening of Türkiye’s Day on Sept. 29, the guests can try on its national cuisine, attend an exhibition of paintings, a film screening, fashion shows, and master classes on Turkish crafts and musical instrument improvisation.

In addition to the concert of the “Thrace quartet” with clarinet, piano, drums, and bass guitar players, Türkiye prepared a seminar exploring the “Traces of Turkish art from Central Asia to Anatolia and geometric elements in the mausoleum of Khodja Akhmet Yassawi.”

Japan will grace the fourth day of the festival with film screenings, an arts and crafts exhibition, and a classical music concert with Japanese violin and oboe players alongside the Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra.

Hungary and Pakistan will start the first day of the following month with an exhibition, “Art and Culture of Pakistan,” film screenings of Pakistani movies, and concerts of Hungarian traditional, world, and jazz music, as well as of the classical singer Rosemary Mushtaq and Pakistani singer Jabar Abbas.

Oct. 2 will be full of Russia’s film screenings, with a concert and a photo-documentary exhibition accompanying the country’s day.

Germany will take the spotlight on the last day of the festival, Oct. 3. The event will culminate with Kazakh film screenings, an exhibition of arts and crafts, and a concert of “Pianotainment” with the participation of German pianists Stefan Veh and Marcel Dorn.