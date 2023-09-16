Kazakh President Visits Expo Central Asia Exhibition in Dushanbe

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited an exhibition featuring Central Asian product manufacturers during his official visit to Dushanbe, which coincided with the fifth Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, reported the Akorda press service on Sept. 14.

The leaders of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan toured the national pavilions, gaining insight into the economic achievements of the participating countries.

Kazakhstan’s exhibition showcased more than 130 companies from diverse sectors, including metallurgy, chemicals, light industry, pharmaceuticals, construction, automotive, and agricultural machinery. Attendees had the opportunity to explore various products, including fertilizers, aluminum, jewelry, medical equipment, spacecraft models, computers, telecommunications gear, drones, construction materials, clothing, medicines, and medical devices.

The Kazakh medical device VibroLUNG garnered special attention. The unique device, developed by BARK Technology, uses vibroacoustic waves ranging from 20 to 320 Hertz to treat lung conditions. It has been adopted in leading clinics across Belarus, Kazakhstan, Panama, Russia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan.

Kazakh manufacturers also showcased over 40 domestically produced vehicles, comprising 20 passenger cars, 10 agricultural machinery units, seven specialized equipment units, two buses, and armored military vehicles.

During the visit to the exhibition, Tokayev presented the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, with a school bus manufactured by the domestic company QazTehna, along with three sets of VibroLUNG medical devices as a gift from Kazakhstan to the Tajik people.