Kazakh Football Team Beats Northern Ireland in EURO 2024 Qualifying

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national football team defeated Northern Ireland 1:0 securing fourth victory in Euro 2024 qualifying at the Astana Arena on Sept. 10.

Maksim Samorodov scored the only goal for Kazakhstan in the first half.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and boxing legend Gennady Golovkin attended the match. Tokayev congratulated the team on their brilliant victory over Northern Ireland and praised Samorodov for his goal.

“I was pleased to attend our national team’s football match against a strong team from Northern Ireland. The game was interesting and tense. In a hard-fought game, the Kazakh football players won a well-deserved victory with a 1:0 score. I am happy for the national team and the army of thousands of fans,” Tokayev wrote on his Instagram page.

With this victory, the Kazakh team scored 12 points in six matches and rose to second place in Group H.

Kazakhstan will play its next game against Denmark on Oct. 14 in Copenhagen.