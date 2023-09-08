Cargo Transportation Volume Via Middle Corridor Increases by 86%

ASTANA – The volume of cargo transported via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) through Kazakhstan increased 86% year on year over the first seven months of this year, reaching 1.6 million tons, the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund reported on its Telegram channel on Sept. 7.

The share of exports from Kazakhstan increased by 2.5 times to 1.2 million tons.

The TITR, also called the Middle Corridor that connects China and Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea and the countries of the South Caucasus and Türkiye, has become one of the critical points of growth in the current geopolitical situation, attracting more attention from other states.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his recent state-of-nation address, determined this route as the main connecting link that fosters the fuller realization of the country’s transit and export capabilities.