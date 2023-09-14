Astana’s Weekend Lineup: A Feast of Entertainment for All Tastes

ASTANA — The dynamic capital of Kazakhstan is gearing up for an exhilarating weekend filled with events catering to diverse interests. Whether you are a music aficionado, a comic book enthusiast, or just looking for a memorable weekend outing, Astana has something for you.

Concert of Orynkhan on Sept. 17

Prepare for an evening of soul-stirring music with renowned Kazakh singer Orynkhan Rakhimbekov, a talented artist signed to the Moldanazar Music label. His unique blend of Kazakh indie and folk elements promises a captivating performance.

Venue: Azerbaijan Mambetov State Drama and Comedy Theater (Nomad City Hall); 55/2 (B2.3), Mangilik El Ave. Tickets are available here.

Musical “Kyz Zhibek” on Sept. 16

For art lovers, the Musical Theatre of Young Spectators presents the premiere of “Kyz Zhibek,” an ethno-folk musical spectacular that weaves drama, music, and striking visuals into a timeless narrative.

This lyrical epic is a cornerstone of Kazakh heritage, capturing the nation’s customs, traditions, and the profound love story of Tolegen and Kyz Zhibek. Prepare to be mesmerized by this theatrical tour de force.

Venue: Musical Theatre of Young Spectators; 47B, Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Comic Con: A Geek’s Paradise on Sept. 15-17

Attention all geeks and pop culture aficionados: the iconic Comic Con returns to Astana for a three-day extravaganza celebrating comics, gaming, movies, and more. Gear up for immersive cosplay experiences, exclusive merchandise, and opportunities to meet your favorite creators.

Don’t miss out on Comic Con Astana’s diverse attractions, featuring everything from a dazzling cosplay show to interactive booths hosted by international studios. Engage in enlightening lectures and workshops led by renowned authors and celebrities, mingle with your favorite stars, and explore a marketplace tailored for geek culture. With dedicated gaming zones and live music and dance acts, this festival offers entertainment for everyone.

Venue: Astana Congress Center; 12, Aliyev Street. Tickets are available on comiconastana.kz.

Raqmet Comedy Festival on Sept. 14-17

Prepare for a night of uproarious laughter at the Raqmet Comedy Festival, presented by Nurlan Saburov. This four-day festival features a wide array of comedic formats that promise to keep you laughing throughout the evening. From open mic sessions and roast battles to workshops led by popular Kazakh comedians, as well as improvisational acts, ensemble sketches, and solo stand-up routines, the Raqmet Comedy Festival is a can’t-miss event for fans of humor.

Venue: Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Jekpe Jek Martial Arts Palace; 43, Kabanbay Batyr Ave. Tickets are available here.

Flamenco: A Night of Musical Brilliance on Sept. 17

Flamenco is an evocative art form capable of expressing a full spectrum of human emotions—ranging from passion and tenderness to sorrow and joy, as well as loneliness and hope—with profound sincerity. Rooted in the cultural melting pot of Andalusia, this powerful and rhythmic genre has assimilated influences from Spanish, Gypsy, Moorish, and Arab traditions, weaving a complex tapestry of folklore and historical experiences.

The Alex Geyer Flamenco Project stands as a unique ensemble in the capital and one of the few in Kazakhstan dedicated to authentically performing Flamenco music. Its aim is to popularize this intricate art form. The ensemble boasts an array of talented artists: Alexander Geyer on guitar, a laureate of national and international competitions and the organizer of the Astana Jazz Festival; Vlad Zotov on percussion, who honed his Flamenco skills in Spain; and Alexey Sokolov on bass guitar, a laureate in international jazz festivals and a senior lecturer at the Kazakh National University of Arts.

Venue: Zhastar Saryy; 34, Respublika Ave. Tickets are available here.