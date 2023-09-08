Astana to Host Nobel Fest in October

ASTANA – Nobel Fest: Digital Upgrade will unite Nobel laureates and world science stars of IT, economics, and innovation on Oct. 5-6 in Astana, reported the festival’s press office.

Participants are expected to examine cutting-edge theories and practices in scientific and technological progress, covering topics ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and climate change to the economy’s future, startups, the labor market, new science frontiers, and humanity’s prospects.

The Nobel Fest will include sessions addressing the key themes of technological singularity, AI, human brain resources in the digital world, construction of a multi-planet civilization and space tourism, new facets of science and the evolution of education, the end of globalization and the new global economy, the strategies of tech giants, and future of work and human capital.

On Oct. 7, the event will feature Teachers Summit, the largest educational platform for teachers, schools, and parents, aiming to improve the quality of knowledge in developing countries and open access to world education, science, and innovation.

Among the festival speakers are Nobel laureates James Heckman, one of the top three world economists, and Rae Kwon Chung, a leading climate and sustainable development expert.

World famous futurist and influential visionary in innovation Gerd Leonhard and Chief Futurist and Head of Future Hub at SAP Martin Wezowski will share their visions at the sessions.

The festival will be attended by innovators Vivek Wadhwa, Silicon Valley Guru, ranked among the most influential minds in the tech industry, and Frank Stephenson, the world’s most influential car designer.

Among politicians and public figures, Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, winner of the Mustafa-Nobel Prize and General Coordinator of the Committee of Science and Technology of the Islamic countries Iqbal Choudhary, and prominent Kazakh political scientist and co-founder of Kazakhstan’s Alliance of Analytical Organizations Dosym Satpayev will deliver their remarks.

The sessions will also feature discussions of academicians and eminent scientists Lawrence Krauss, Alexander Kaplan, Richard Frackowiak, Artem Oganov, and Dmitry Dubrovsky.

Participants at the Nobel Fest will have the opportunity to receive signed certificates from Nobel laureates and enjoy the magical piano melodies of Ratovich, one of Astana’s most talented performers.

As an international EdTech platform, the Nobel Fest strives to inspire Kazakh residents in education, science, and innovation, promoting the critical role of knowledge and comprehensive education in long-term development and a brighter future.

With a mission to drive positive changes, the festival annually attracts 500,000 participants and 500 universities from 100 countries.