Astana Street Named After Anadolu to Mark 100th Anniversary of Türkiye

ASTANA – A street in Astana will be named after Anadolu (Turkish form of Anatolia) to mark the centennial anniversary of Türkiye. This was announced during the meeting of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sept. 11, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev congratulated Fidan on his appointment and expressed confidence that he would significantly contribute to the development of Kazakh-Turkish relations.

Tokayev noted that this year marks an important date – the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his associates.

“Over the course of a century, the country has achieved enormous success in the political, socio-economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. Türkiye has become an authoritative state in the international arena, participating in resolving regional and global problems,” Tokayev said.

According to Tokayev, Türkiye is Kazakhstan’s most important strategic partner, and relations between fraternal countries have reached the level of an expanded strategic partnership.

“Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan’s four leading trading partners. Last year, bilateral trade increased by 54%, reaching $6.3 billion. We agreed to increase this figure to $10 billion in the near future. Investment cooperation between the two countries is also developing. Türkiye is among the top 10 investors in Kazakhstan. The sides are developing 36 projects worth more than $2.8 billion. We believe cooperation between the two countries has great prospects,” Tokayev noted.

In turn, Fidan conveyed greetings from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, highlighting that the Turkish side intends to make every effort to promote cooperation between the two countries and take interaction within regional and international structures to a new level. According to Fidan, the Turkish President plans to comprehensively discuss the prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two states during his upcoming visit in November, which is set to coincide with the summit of the Organization of Turkic States.