Air Astana Plans to Launch Flights to Tokyo, Singapore, New York Next Year

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana plans to launch flights to Tokyo and Singapore next year and to New York in 2025, said company’s CEO Peter Foster during a Sept. 6 meeting with Kazakh Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev, reported the ministry’s press service.

Foster spoke about the airline’s readiness to enter the initial public offering (IPO) in 2024 and the activities of its low-cost subsidiary, FlyArystan.

Air Astana purchased three new aircraft in January-August: two Airbus A321ceo with 180 seats and an Airbus A320neo with 188 seats. The company plans to expand its fleet with five more Airbus A320s before the end of the year.

Karabayev, in turn, gave instructions to ensure a high level of flight safety, reduce the cost of air tickets, and create favorable conditions for the development of Kazakhstan’s transit and logistics potential.

Meanwhile, Air Astana has launched the Almaty – Tel Aviv flights from Sept. 7. The flights will be operated on Airbus A321 aircraft twice a week. Thus, Kazakhstan and Israel intend to accelerate the development of trade, economic, investment, tourism, and cultural cooperation.