Saudi Company Installs Central Asia’s Largest Wind Turbine in Uzbekistan

ASTANA — ACWA Power, a Saudi-listed company, installed the first wind turbine at the Bash wind farm project in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan, the company’s press service reported on Aug. 8.

The wind turbine generator (WTG) is the largest in Central Asia, with a capacity of 6.5 MW.

According to ACWA Power’s Chief Portfolio Management Officer Kashif Rana, the steady progress of such projects contributes to Uzbekistan’s long-term aspirations to boost the share of renewables in the country’s energy mix.

“When complete in the first quarter of 2025, the Bash wind farm will include 79 wind turbine generators (WTG) and is expected to generate more than 1,650 GWh of electricity annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 750 tonnes per year. ACWA Power has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for the project,” reads the company’s statement.

ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, operates ten projects in Uzbekistan worth $7.5 billion in investments.