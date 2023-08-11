Qazaq Air to Launch Direct Flights Between Almaty and Bishkek in September

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s airline Qazaq Air will launch direct flights from Almaty to Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic, on Sep. 11, the airline’s press service reported on Aug. 10.

The flights will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on modern and comfortable De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

The cost of a one-way ticket starts from 23,000 tenge ($51,47). Tickets are on sale now.

Qazaq Air is a domestic airline with a hub in Astana and an extensive route network for the availability of interregional air traffic in Kazakhstan and the border territories of neighboring states.