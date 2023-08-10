Pavlodar Region Attracts Nearly $ 771 Million in First Half of This Year

ASTANA – The Pavlodar Region attracted 344 billion tenge ($ 771.2 million) in the first half of 2023, 30% more than in the same period last year, Akim (governor) Asain Baikhanov told President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in the region on a working visit on Aug. 9, reported the Akorda press service.

Baikhanov mentioned the construction of an industrial silicon production plant worth 35 billion tenge ($78.4 million) in Ekibastuz.

He also shared plans to build a plant of the EkibastuzFerroAlloys company with 92 billion tenge ($206.2 million) of investments with more than 1,500 jobs and launch a forging and banding complex of the RailCastSуstems company valued at 78 billion tenge ($174.8 million) in railway engineering.

Speaking about companies in the region receiving state support, the government spoke about the Neftekhim petrochemical plant, the first in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to start the production of an epoxy compound. The QazMunaiHim company launched the production of a full cycle of reagents and additives for Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry.

Baikhanov spoke about the Polymetal International mining company that works on the largest project worth 347 billion tenge ($778 million), processing 300,000 tons of gold concentrate to produce 15 tons per year.

According to the governor, the modernization of the power units of the city’s coal-fired thermal power stations will be completed in 2024.

As the milk production and processing in the region boosts, ten modern farms with over 30 billion tenge ($67.2 million) of investments are under construction.

The President visited Zenith enterprise engaged in the production of building materials and the construction of facilities. With nearly 20 billion tenge ($44.8 million) invested in the production infrastructure, the company is also involved in social housing construction.

The enterprise plans to launch several production facilities and put into operation multi-apartment residential buildings of 100,000 square meters per year within state programs.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of the domestic construction industry, noting that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) impact the development of Kazakhstan’s economy.

The President visited a regional IT hub at the Pavlodar IT college, where future information security and engineering industry specialists gain up-to-date knowledge in the IT market and find business partners.

Targeted at early career guidance, the IT hub organized robotics, graphic design, and 3D prototyping courses for schoolchildren and computer literacy courses for adults.

The President commended students’ achievements, expressing hope they will contribute to the country’s economy, which largely depends on the level of development of high technologies.

Tokayev also attended a fair where enterprises of the food and processing industry, agriculture, and industrial enterprises in metallurgy, mechanical engineering, construction industry, petrochemistry, and pharmaceuticals showed their products.