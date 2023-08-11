Kazakhstan’s Population Approaches 20 Million People

ASTANA – As of July 1, Kazakhstan’s population reached 19,899,377, with 48.8% of men and 51.2% women, according to an Aug. 10 statement by the Bureau of National Statistics.

Some 12,317,671 people live in the cities, whereas 7,581,706 are rural residents.

In the first half of the year, 189,500 children were born in Kazakhstan, of which 98,000 were boys, 91,500 – girls. The Mangystau, Turkistan Regions, and Shymkent city recorded the highest birth rates.

The number of deaths totaled 63,600 people. The East and North Kazakhstan and Kostanai Regions registered the highest mortality rates related to age structure.

The infant mortality rate stood at 7.67 per 1,000 births, with 1,454 babies dead under one year in six months.

Kazakhstan observed 53,800 marriages against 8,100 divorces in the reported period.

The number of people moving within the country increased by 5.8%. Arrivals in Kazakhstan grew 87.3% to 13,652 people, while those leaving decreased by 56.7% to 6,996 people. The balance of migration totaled 6,656 people.