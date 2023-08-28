Kazakhstan’s New International TV Channel to Start Broadcasting on Sept. 1

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s new international TV channel Silk Way Cinema will start broadcasting in Kazakh and Russian languages in over ten countries from Sept. 1, reported Kazinform on Aug. 27.

The channel will broadcast educational and informative programs, documentary and musical projects, TV series of Kazakh production, and the Kazakhfilm studio’s movies.

The new media outlet plans to become an ambassador for the domestic creative industry, strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between neighboring states, and provide quality content to the Kazakh diaspora abroad.