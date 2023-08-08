Kazakhstan’s Migration Policy Delivers First in Decade Positive Migration Balance 

ASTANA — The implementation of the migration policy concept ensured a positive migration balance for the first time in the past ten years, Tamara Duissenova, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, said at an Aug. 8 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Duissenova said most of Kazakhstan’s immigrants come from the Commonwealth of Independent States countries, China and Mongolia.

According to Duissenova, more foreign citizens arrive with technical (1,443 people), economics (577 people), pedagogical (288 people), and medical education (191 people).

Since the beginning of the year, 13,569 kandas (ethnic Kazakhs returning to Kazakhstan) have arrived in the country, including 8,547 able-bodied people, who are covered by social and adaptation support and employment measures.

According to Smailov, the migration policy concept’s key direction is attracting highly qualified specialists to the country, including entrepreneurs and potential investors.

He instructed relevant ministries to take more effective measures to expand academic mobility with leading foreign universities and attract foreign teachers, young scientists and best IT specialists, simplify entry into the country for foreign citizens who offer in-demand specialties or successful business projects abroad, strengthen the work to combat illegal migration and ensure the protection of the rights of Kazakh workers abroad.