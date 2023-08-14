Kazakhstan’s Inbound Tourist Flow Doubles in January-March

ASTANA – Nearly 227,700 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in January-March, which is 2.3 times more than a year ago, reported the Ministry of Culture and Sports on Aug. 14.

The number of domestic tourists also increased by 20% with nearly 1,348,000 citizens traveling throughout the country.

“Last year, nearly one million foreign tourists visited the country. This figure is expected to rise to 1.4 million this year. This shows the growing interest of foreign visitors in Kazakhstan as a tourist destination,” said Dastan Ryspekov, chairman of the ministry’s Tourism Industry Committee.