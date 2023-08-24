Kazakhstan, US Seek to Strengthen Cooperation on Key Areas 

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Chairman of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Gary Peters on Aug. 23 to outline prospects for collaboration, reported the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev, in his welcoming remarks, said that Senator Peters’ visit provided an excellent opportunity to exchange views on a comprehensive bilateral agenda and advance shared priorities.

“The United States has always been our strategic partner in promoting global security, non-proliferation, economic resilience and democratic values. I think that we have done a lot. But we need to go further to advance cooperation in so many areas of mutual interest,” the Kazakh President said.

President Tokayev expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden for his invitation to participate in an inaugural C5+1 Leader’s Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, which will be held this September.

Peters thanked Tokayev for the opportunity to discuss critical areas of strengthening the relationship between the United States and Kazakhstan.

“Central Asia is an important part of the world, as Kazakhstan is a key nation in the Central Asian region. Therefore, we want to ensure we are finding ways to work cooperatively. I presume President Biden shares that view, and he is excited to see you in New York in the near future. I think it will help us continue to work on strengthening our relationship,” Peters emphasized.

The parties also addressed relevant topics on the international and regional agenda.

During the meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, Peters commended the country’s ongoing political and economic reforms, expressing readiness for cooperation in ensuring the rule of law, strengthening democracy, and developing civil society, according to the ministry’s press release.

The sides considered energy security, diversification of transport routes, mutual trade, and investment cooperation.

Nurtleu noted the effective development of Kazakh-U.S. cooperation within an enhanced strategic partnership, declaring a readiness to intensify relations.

Peters’ visit program also includes meeting with the Chairman of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev, and Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov.