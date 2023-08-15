Kazakhstan to Build More Electric Charging Stations by 2029

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to build more electric charging stations as part of the electric vehicle infrastructure roadmap by 2029, reported the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development on Aug. 9.

The roadmap, approved by the Kazakh government last month, provides for regulatory and technical requirements regarding the design and arrangement of the necessary infrastructure, the production of domestic equipment for charging electric vehicles, and determining the need for charging stations for electric cars and their installation sites.

As of today, 50 electric charging stations have been placed in Astana, 57 in Almaty, and two stations are available on the territory of the Rixos Borovoe Hotel in Schuchinsk. The country also has electric filling stations installed by private individuals and businesses.

Kazakhstan has launched the production of JAC iEV7S and Kia EV6 passenger electric vehicles. According to the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics, the Saryarka Avtoprom Kostanai plant, a domestic car manufacturer, has produced 140 electric vehicles since 2016.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs data, the country saw a considerable increase in electric vehicles from March 2022 to March of this year: from 631 to 1,900. Since December of last year, there has been a significant increase in registered electric vehicles in just one month – 521. In addition, sales of new electric cars increased significantly from January to March of this year, according to Energyprom.

The established quota by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) of 15,000 electric car imports exempt from customs duty and taxes for 2023 contributes to the increase.

According to the State Revenue Committee, Kazakhstan has already received nearly 4,000 cars (3,442), with the potential to receive 11,558 vehicles by the end of the year within the EEC quota.

Owners of electric cars are also exempt from the recycling cost, although they must pay for the vehicle’s state registration.