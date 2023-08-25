Kazakhstan Reaches Level Free from Terrorism Impact

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has improved its ranking in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), moving from 67th to 93rd place. This new ranking signifies that the country is free from the impact of terrorism. This was announced during an Aug. 23 meeting of the Anti-Terrorism Center of Kazakhstan, chaired by Yermek Sagimbaev, the National Security Committee Chair, the committee’s press service reported.

The GTI is a comprehensive study that assesses the impact of terrorism on 163 countries, covering 99.7% of the world’s population.

The GTI report, produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace using data from Terrorism Tracker and other sources, calculates a composite score to provide an ordinal ranking of countries on the impact of terrorism. The GTI scores each country on a scale from 0 to 10, where 0 represents no impact from terrorism, while 10 is the highest measurable impact of terrorism.

The meeting focused on the outcomes of Kazakhstan’s State Program to Combat Religious Extremism and Terrorism for 2018-2022. Participants also discussed the implementation of the 2023-2025 Comprehensive Plan for the Development of the State System for Combating Extremism and Terrorism. This document is a logical continuation of the State Program, aiming to address new challenges and risks to the country’s stability.

The meeting also focused on preventing terrorism and extremism among youth. Joint efforts have been created to deter this demographic from engaging in or being influenced by extremist ideology.