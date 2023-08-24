Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic Hold Military Exercises

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic conducted special tactical exercises involving armed forces units at the Edelweiss training ground in Balykchy town of Issyk-Kul region, reported the Kazakh Defense Ministry on Aug. 23.

The participants carried out joint actions of forces for the rapid deployment and execution of joint combat and special tasks, focusing on scenarios involving terrorist threats and the maintenance of military security in the Central Asian region.

Kazakh Defense Minister Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov and Kyrgyz Defense Minister Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov observed the active phase of the exercises.

The exercises, which were attended by more than 60 Kazakh service members and flight crews of the army aviation, enabled an assessment of the special forces’ capabilities in marching, maneuvering, and combat.