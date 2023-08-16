Kazakhstan Cuts Oil Production Due to Halt at Mangystau Atomic Energy Complex

ASTANA – An emergency shutdown at the Mangystau Atomic Energy Complex (MAEC) and repair works at Kazakhstan’s fields will decrease oil production, said Kazakh Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev on Aug. 15, reported Kazinform.

According to Satkaliyev, the ministry has reduced the planned oil production volumes for the end of the year. The country was supposed to produce nearly 90.5 million tons. However, the deficit will total 1.5-2 million tons due to electricity restrictions.

“Due to the restrictions on the electricity supply, daily oil production has decreased by nearly 12,000 tons. We assume the country will produce 89.4 million tons of oil,” he said.

Satkaliyev highlighted that this figure is still being determined as repairs at the fields continue, and it is too early to draw any concrete estimates.

A power outage in western Kazakhstan caused by another emergency shutdown at the MAEC forced the Mangystau Region Akimat (governor’s office) to roll out controlled blackouts of three to five hours a week.