Kazakhstan, Chile Hold Third Round of Political Consultations

ASTANA – The third round of Kazakh-Chilean political consultations took place in Santiago on Aug. 23. The meeting was chaired by Kairat Umarov, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Gloria de la Fuente, Chile’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The consultation coincided with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries.

The ministers discussed a variety of bilateral issues, including the organization of high-level visits and the strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations.

They also spoke highly of the Kazakhstan-Chile Friendship Society, established last year, which aims to expand cultural and academic exchange.

The ministers exchanged views on important issues on the global agenda and their interaction on multilateral platforms. They specifically highlighted prospects for cooperation with the Pacific Alliance, an organization that counts Chile among its founding members.

Both parties emphasized their active engagement within the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Discussing trade, economic, and investment collaboration, the ministers addressed matters related to attracting foreign investors, government initiatives to modernize the economy, and the protection of foreign investors. In particular, they expressed optimism about the plans of ME Elecmetal, a leading Chilean company in the mining industry, to implement an investment project in Kazakhstan.