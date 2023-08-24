Kazakh President Advocates Uniting BRICS, SCO Efforts to Promote Global Peace

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated via video call in the BRICS Plus dialogue session, part of the 15th BRICS Summit held on Aug. 24 in Johannesburg, reported the Akorda press service. The President participated in the meeting as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Chair (SCO).

In his speech, Tokayev expressed gratitude to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for the invitation and noted that the summit could help strengthen the role of BRICS in solving several pressing global problems.

Uniting BRICS and SCO efforts

Addressing growing global tensions characterized by large-scale political pressure, confrontation, and the widespread use of sanctions, Tokayev outlined his vision for cross-regional collaboration.

“The SCO’s increasing role is widely acknowledged today. It unites rapidly developing economies with enormous human resources, natural assets, and technological potential. Kazakhstan, as one of the founding members of the organization, is determined to leverage its chairmanship to transform the SCO into a more effective organization able to meet the challenges we face. For more than two decades, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has accumulated valuable experience in advancing multilateralism and cooperation at a regional level,” Tokayev said.

Considering the common interests and priorities of the BRICS and SCO, the President proposed uniting efforts in key areas.

“We should seek a suitable formula for peace, stability and security based on the United Nations Charter. At the SCO summit this year, I proposed the initiative On World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony. This initiative aims to enhance global security and stability, as well establish a more rational political and economic international order,” Tokayev noted, emphasizing that BRICS and BRICS Plus partners could cooperate in promoting this initiative.

Prospects for trade, transport and investment projects

Tokayev proposed to combine the achievements of the SCO, BRICS and BRICS Plus countries in the digital sphere and to expand the exchange of information in cybersecurity. He invited the BRICS Plus countries to participate in the SCO Digital Forum scheduled for 2024 in Kazakhstan.

The President also called on counterparts to join the implementation of economic, trade, transport and investment projects through the North-South and East-West corridors.

“The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which complements the crucial Belt and Road Initiative, offers valuable trade cooperation prospects. This synergy will boost intra-regional trade and unlock the full transit and transportation potential of our respective regions,” said Tokayev.

Climate change and food security

Tokayev also touched on the consequences of climate change.

“We all admit that climate change has far-reaching negative effects on the global scale. Over the past few years, the Global South and Central Asia have seen an acceleration of severe droughts and other natural disasters. In this context, Kazakhstan has proposed to declare 2024 as the year of ecology in the SCO and spearhead efforts in addressing this pressing issue. The SCO action plan for the year of ecology is a timely initiative that I hope will resonate with the BRICS family,” the President said.

Tokayev also raised the issue of food security, which is of particular importance on the global agenda, emphasizing that three of the world’s four largest food producers are BRICS member states and that the total agricultural gross domestic product (GDP) of BRICS nations constitutes over half of the global figure. In this regard, Tokayev proposed to take adequate measures to reduce the food imbalance in the countries.

“We should depoliticize the global supply of food and fertilizers and exclude them from the impact of any sanctions and restrictions,” he said.

The President confirmed the country’s intention to strengthen multifaceted cooperation with the BRICS countries and the African Union, highlighting that Kazakhstan would like to contribute to BRICS’ potential as a member state.

“I strongly believe that we need to accelerate a collective approach towards global security, sustainable development and inclusiveness,” Tokayev said.

He also congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic landing of an Indian spacecraft near the Moon’s south pole.

Other speakers at the meeting included President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Modi, President of China Xi Jinping, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President of Indonesia and ASEAN Chair Joko Widodo.