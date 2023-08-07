Kazakh PM Instructs Astana Administration to Secure Funding of Key Projects

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov called on the capital’s administration to address the financing of Astana’s priority projects during the budget preparation at a government meeting on Aug. 7, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Smailov set a task to develop and submit to the government the Comprehensive Development Plan of the city’s agglomeration by the end of the year, following the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

New program documents, such as the city’s General Development Plan until 2035, Renovation Program until 2030, and the Unified Greening Concept, are currently under development, according to Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek.

He reported on the construction of the first stage of the Combined Heat and Power Plant-3 (CHPP-3) and two gas-fired heating plants with a total capacity of 1,130 gigacalories, which will ensure a surplus of heat energy until 2026 with maintaining the existing rates of housing construction.

Kassymbek mentioned the ongoing work on the construction of the second line of a 44-kilometer-long water pipeline, the development of a complex of structures from the Nura groundwater deposit, projects of a new water pipeline from the Satpayev canal and the fourth pumping and filtering station, and the expansion of the Telman pumping station.

“Implementation of the action plans will provide the necessary reserve until 2035. There is no water shortage in the city at present,” said the mayor.

Kassymbek noted 30 projects on construction and repair of highways and completion of the bridge Tauyelsizdik put in place this year. He also highlighted the need to reduce road congestion on the left side, which pushes to extend Tauyelsizdik Avenue to Kabanbai Batyr Avenue.

The mayor addressed traffic management on Turan Avenue and Aitmatov Street, considering constructing two bridges at the beginning of Kenesary Street.

Kassymbek spoke about solutions to the shareholders’ problems, designing a large sewage treatment plant, and implementing the light rail train (LRT) project.

Considering the allocated funding, Prime Minister Smailov instructed the city administration to complete the construction and installation works on all infrastructure projects, including problematic objects of shared construction, in due time.