Kazakh Ministry Announces Number of Days Tourists Spend in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Tourists from Germany, India, South Korea, and the United States spent an average of four days in Kazakhstan, according to the eQonaq information system for registering international visitors, the Ministry of Culture and Sports announced on Aug. 9.

Tourists from Uzbekistan are leading in terms of average length of stay, spending up to ten days in Kazakhstan.

Tourists from Russia spend an average of six days in the country, Belarus – five days, Germany – four days, and China – 3.5 days.

With 3,214 businesses that provide accommodation, the eQonaq system monitors and analyzes the flow of tourists arriving in Kazakhstan, creates a register of accommodation places, and other functions, said Moldir Abdualiyeva, the ministry’s spokesperson.

“The main goal is to increase the transparency and quality of services provided to tourists,” she added.