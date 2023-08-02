Kazakh Circus Performers Win Grand Prix at International Festival

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s circus performers won the Grand Prix at the first international circus art festival in Almaty, reported the Akimat (city administration) press service on Aug. 1.

Kazakh artists presented an equestrian acrobatic program directed by Kanatbek Kungozhinov, holder of the Order of Kurmet (Honor), a state award.

The Hassak Kazakh acrobatic troupe, led by Adlet Tikanov, was awarded second place.

“This is a big step and a breakthrough for Almaty and Kazakhstan. The festival featured amazing jury members and prominent artists of world circus art,” said Elena Petrikova, an invited expert from Russia.

According to Antonio Giarola, a jury member and director of circus shows, the infrastructure of the Almaty circus building and the arena meets all the international requirements for circus performers.

“We are happy to be in Kazakhstan and watch such a splendid show. The architecture of the circus is unique, and it is a great honor for us to perform at such an important historical arena. The technical support, lighting, and sound equipment were in no way inferior to other global venues. Such festivals are significant! They allow both to show the artists’ skill and contribute to a rich cultural exchange,” said Giarola.

The event brought together artists from Belarus, the Czech Republic, Ethiopia, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Kyrgyz Republic, Lithuania, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.