Kazakh Chess Players Win Silver and Bronze Medals at World Schools Team Championship

ASTANA – A Kazakh team from Astana took bronze medals in a category under 12. The chess players from Almaty claimed silver in a category under 18 at the World Schools Team Championship held from Aug. 4 to 8 in Aktau, reported Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

The Velammal MHS Mogappair team from India won gold in the under 12 category, whereas the İstanbul ENKA High School team from Türkiye ranked first in the under 18 category.

The new flagship event organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Kazakhstan Chess Federation brought together more than 400 schoolchildren from 53 countries.

“This is a clear example of the incredible popularity of the chess movement throughout the world and Kazakhstan’s influence on the global chess agenda,” said Timur Turlov, President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.