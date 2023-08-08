Kazakh Capital to Host International Circus Festival “Echo of Asia” This Week 

ASTANA — The Kazakh capital will host the 14th international festival of circus art, “Echo of Asia,” on Aug. 9, to commemorate Astana’s 25th anniversary, reported the capital’s administration on Aug. 7.

After 14 years, the festival has become a staple of Kazakhstan’s vibrant circus scene. The festival’s highlight is the best performances by young and established circus artists worldwide.

This year, artists from Bulgaria, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, and the United States are expected to participate.

The capital’s residents have come to appreciate the annual custom of a festival dedicated to the art of the circus. The shows are always a huge success, and they consistently sell out, impressing even the most sophisticated spectator.

Eminent cultural leaders from the circus industry will judge the contestants’ performances, with the jury featuring people like Kazakhstan’s Honored Artist Yerik Zholzhaksynov, Vice-President of the International Circus Festival Monte-Carlo (Monaco) Urs Pilz, President of the International Festival of Circus Art of Italy (Latin) Fabio Montico, President FirebirdProductionsLtd (USA) Petr Dubinsky, Director of the National Center for Circus Arts and the Metropolitan Circus of Budapest (Hungary) Peter Fekete, President of CirqueD’Hiver Bouglione (France) Odette Buglione, to name a few.

The festival will run until Aug. 13.