Kazakh Capital Hosts NEXT Astana 2023 Summit

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital hosted the NEXT Astana 2023 summit, a platform for discussing paths towards innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development, Kazakh Invest national company reported on Aug. 23.

Organized by the NEXT Federation, the Chinese Economic Information Service of Xinhua News Agency, and the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, the event brought together over 100 representatives from government agencies and the private sector online and offline.

The summit focused on scientific and technological progress and industrial transformation, which are essential, particularly when combined with digital and green technologies in a rapidly changing environment.

“In this regard, investment cooperation with Chinese partners holds significant importance for accelerated development,” reads the press statement.

In welcoming addresses, Tony Brown, chairman of the NEXT Federation Council, and Sultan Kinzhakulov, deputy chairman of the Investments Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, stressed the need to actively seek strategies to stimulate economic growth and mitigate the impact of crises on the global economy.

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev and President of the Global Advisory Committee of the NEXT Federation Hammam Riza highlighted the importance of international partnerships in addressing global challenges, inviting participants to expand their collaboration.

Kazakh Invest Deputy Chairman Zhandos Temirgali spoke about Kazakhstan’s investment potential, state support measures, and the promising prospects of investment cooperation with China.

Mentioning a portfolio of 52 Kazakh-Chinese investment projects valued at over $21 billion, Temirgali noted Kazakhstan’s significant potential for creating export-oriented productions with its strategic location, favorable investment climate, access to external markets, and natural resources.

Kazakh Invest Project Manager Saule Sabyr elaborated on investment opportunities in the agriculture sector.

The NEXT Astana 2023 summit showcased participants’ commitment to building a sustainable and flexible global economy through innovation and investment cooperation. It served as a significant step towards these goals, confirming the importance of dialogue and partnership in navigating the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.