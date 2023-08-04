Internet Use Triples in Kazakhstan in Four Years

ASTANA – Internet use has tripled in Kazakhstan from 356 petabytes in 2018 to 1,000 petabytes in 2022, reported the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry on Aug. 3.

During the recent meeting with the executives of mobile operators, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin instructed to improve the quality of the internet to address numerous complaints from users about the low speed and quality of the network.

Mobile operators will hold a briefing on tariffs and internet quality on Aug. 11 in the Central Communications Service. Representatives of mobile operators and the ministry will attend the briefing.