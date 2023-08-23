India’s IndiGo to Launch Delhi-Almaty-Delhi Direct Flight in September

ASTANA – India’s largest airline IndiGo is set to launch a direct flight Delhi-Almaty-Delhi in September, reported the Ministry of Culture and Sports’ press service on Aug. 22.

The route will be operated three times a week.

This year marks the 13th consecutive year for IndiGo to win the Best Low-Cost Airline in India and South Asia award at the prestigious 2023 World Airline Awards, held at the Paris Air Show.

“We are always negotiating new direct flights with foreign airlines. As a result, the number of flights to Qatar, Egypt, and China has lately increased. Foreign companies are expressing a lot of interest in Kazakhstan. For example, Oman’s low-cost airline SalamAir launched Almaty-Muscat flights twice a week this summer,” said the ministry’s official representative Moldir Abdualiyeva.