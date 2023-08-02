Dimash Kudaibergen’s Song Features on New York Times Square Billboard

ASTANA – The video for the song “Weekend” by Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen and Turkish-Dutch DJ Burak Yeter was displayed on a Times Square billboard in New York, reported the dimashnews.com on Aug. 1.

For the fifth time, Kudaibergen’s fans presented his video on one of the most popular TSX billboards in New York. Dears, the term for Kudaibergen fans from Canada, China, Europe, Japan, and the United States, created and launched the video.

Kudaibergen’s international fan club DDAO (Dimash Dears Aid Organization), and the international editorial board of DK Media World initiated the screening. Fans of the Kazakh pop star worldwide supported the project.

The song was presented at Kudaibergen’s concert in Antalya on May 6 for the first time.