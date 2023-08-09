Astana Football Team Wins Home Match of Europa League

ASTANA — Astana football team won (2:1) a home match against Ludogorets team (Bulgaria) in the third qualifying round of the Europa League on Aug. 8, Sports.kz reported.

Grigory Babayan, the head coach of Astana, changed the starting lineup, putting Marin Tomasov on the bench and Abat Aimbetov and Dembo Darbo on the field.

The match was intense from the start on both sides. Astana’s Jan Vorogovsky hit the crossbar in the second minute, followed by a few more chances at both teams’ gates, and on the 35th minute, Astana’s Abzal Beisebekov missed two opponents in the penalty area during a cross, one of whom Ludogorets’ Noah Sonko-Sundberg scored into the bottom corner. The hosts also recovered after the standard, with Astana’s Zharko Tomashevich scoring before the break.

The return game between the teams will take place on Aug. 17 in Razgrad, Bulgaria.

The Union of European Football Associations Europa League (UEFA EL) is an annual football club competition for eligible European football clubs organized by UEFA since 1971. It is the second-tier European club football competition, ranked behind the UEFA Champions League and above the UEFA Europa Conference League.