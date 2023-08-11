Astana Alive: Your Guide to This Weekend’s Must-Attend Events

ASTANA — The vibrant capital is brimming with exciting events this weekend. From art festivals to live concerts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of the most captivating events happening in the city.

Street Art Festival Ashyk Aspan (Open Sky) on Aug. 12-20

The festival kicks off on Aug. 12 with an official opening featuring artist presentations, workshops and tours. Between Aug. 12-20, explore the artists’ works and experience cutting-edge 5G technology. This festival represents freedom of expression and movement, symbolized by the vast Kazakh sky. The innovative 5G technology enhances the experience for both viewers and artists, enabling limitless possibilities.

Throughout the festival, you will find promotional zones of Altel. These zones offer gadget charging, interesting photo zones and free 5G technology testing. Don’t miss this artistic and technological experience.

Address: Summer Amphitheatre; Astana Central Park. Entry is free.

Concert by M-Dee and Yenlik on Aug. 12

A live concert featuring M’Dee and Yenlik will take place on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. on the stage in front of the Abu Dhabi Plaza shopping center. The concert lineup includes DJs and cover bands performing popular and well-known hits.

This concert is free of charge, so don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy great music and a lively atmosphere.

Address: Abu Dhabi Plaza; 16/5, Syganak Street.

Chi Garage Sale on Aug. 13

The open terrace of In Pace Bar is hosting the Chi Garage Sale, a fantastic opportunity to explore the coolest projects and shops in Astana. The event offers an assortment of items, including vintage goods, handmade crafts, accessories, and much more.

Whether you’re hunting for fashion, home decor, or unique collectibles, this garage sale promises an exciting shopping experience. Entry is free, so come and enjoy the diverse selection of unique treasures.

Address: In Pace Bar; 55A, Mangilik Yel Ave.

Satisfaction Fest 2023 on Aug. 12

Prepare for a day filled with music, excitement, and incredible performances at the Satisfaction Fest 2023. Join fellow music enthusiasts and experience a festival like no other. With a lineup of talented artists, this event guarantees non-stop entertainment that will leave you satisfied.

The festival’s third edition will feature renowned European artists, including Willy William, Chocolate Puma, and Swanky Tunes.

Venue: Golf Club Astana; 1, Bolganbayeva Street. Tickets are available here.

Echo of Asia – 14th International Circus Art Festival on Aug. 12-13

As part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the capital, the 14th International Circus Art Festival Echo of Asia will take place at the Astana Circus. This festival, the only one of its kind in Central Asia, promises to be a spectacular showcase of circus arts.

Video credit: Instagram @astanalyqsirk.

Both young talents and renowned international circus stars will grace the arena of the Astana Circus during this event. Artists from various countries will participate in the Echo of Asia festival, including Belarus, Bulgaria, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, United States and Uzbekistan. This promises to create a diverse and captivating circus experience.

Venue: Astana Circus; 5, Kabanbay Batyr Ave. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.